Kirti Kulhari's New House Is Inspired By Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara

Kirti Kulhari gave a glimpse of the site for her new home on social media on May 18. The actress took to Instagram to share that she has chosen the name ‘Kantara’ for her house and the reason behind it. Kirti shared a short video of the puja done at the site of her new home which featured her family members present for the same.

Kirti Kulhari took to her Instagram to share that the name of her new home is ‘Kantara’, which she will build in the next two years. She admitted that the name of the house came from the Kannada film Kantara. In the caption, “#kantara #newbeginnings This is the name of my new home that I wish to build in the next 2 years. Yes I was introduced to this name by the film #kantara. Loved the name. Loved the idea of coexistence and respecting #mothernature and living in harmony with it. It really inspired me”.

Kirti Kulhari also added that she was ‘intrigued’ by the name. She mentioned that since the word is in Kannada she asked one of her Kannada friends for the meaning. She then came to know the name means ‘mystical forest.'

She then added, “I am a #mystique and I believe in all things #mystical and my #home surrounded by nature would be something that exudes the same energy”. She also added that she would chose to live at a place surrounded by nature rather than live in a city like Mumbai. She wrote, “I don’t wish to live in Mumbai or any other city. #citylife is not for me. I wish to be in the lap of nature and that’s what #kantara #myhome would offer me. #gratiude and only #gratitude 🙏”

Kirti Kulhari work

Kirti Kulhari made her acting debut in the 2019 movie Khichdi: The Movie. She is known for her performance in the movie Mission Mangal and Four More Shots Please. She was most recently seen in the web series Human. She is currently gearing up for the release of her movie Khichdi 2.