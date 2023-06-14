Rishab Shetty To Begin Shooting For Kantara 2 From This Date?

Why you're reading this: Rishab Shetty's 2022 film Kantara became a pan-India box office sensation raking in big numbers as well as critical acclaim. The actor had announced a sequel to the film - which is actually a prequel, earlier this year on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. News of the film officially going on floors in August has been doing the rounds.

The newsmaker

Kantara's earthy tale of justice interwoven through the assumed wrath of ancestors was a fresh take on the idea of rustic regional cinema. The film performed accordingly at the box office establishing itself as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the country for the year 2022. Rishab Shetty, who starred in. as well as, directed the masterpiece had begun penning the script for the next part on the occasion of Ugadi .

(Hombale Films had announced the commencement of writing Kantara 2 | Image: @hombalefilms/Twitter)

The draft of the prequel to Kantara is reportedly now ready. The writing process of the film had been announced in a grand manner on the production house, Hombale Films' Twitter handle and now that the draft is ready, an official announcement regarding the commencement of filming can also be expected soon.

Who's saying what

Hombale Films Founder Vijay Kiragandur had stated how Rishab Shetty necessarily had plans of shooting Kantara 2 in the month of August. The pressing reason behind this was that extensive sequences in the film required to be shot in the rain. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to go on floors on August 27 this year.

Meanwhile...

There has also been confirmation that the film will be ready to be released in theatres in 2024. The budget for this much-anticipated prequel to Kantara is also estimated to be higher than the first part. The film has been extensively researched as it based on the ritual dance form of Bhoota Kola. Kantara 2 will once again feature Rishab Shetty and will also be helmed by him, much like the first part.