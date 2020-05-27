RJ Balaji Showers Praise On Nayanthara, Calls Her 'most Disciplined Actor'

RJ Balaji, who will be soon making his directorial debut with Mookuthi Amman, in a recent Instagram chat with fans, heaped praises on Nayanthara and called her the most hard-working and dedicated actors of the current generation. He said that Nayanthara is the most disciplined female actor he has worked with, he went on to accredit her disciple and sincerity the reason for her success. RJ Balaji also termed Nayanthara the number one female actor of Kollywood in the Instagram chat.

Mookuthi Amman will mark the directorial debut of RJ Balaji, who has been a part of the industry as an actor and writer. The movie that features Nayanthara in the role of Goddess Amman is touted to be a devotional film with a narrative that will cater to the present times, revealed RJ Balaji in an old interview. Mookuthi Amman is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh under the banner Vels Films.

Mookuthi Amman to have an OTT release? RJ Balaji answers

Mookuthi Amman was originally expected to hit the silver screens during Summer 2020. However, for the past few weeks, media reports have been speculating that the Nayanthara starrer will get an OTT release. Talking about the release of the upcomer, RJ Balaji in an interview revealed that the makers have decided to wait for the theatres to open.

Nayanthara was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar alongside Rajinikanth. The movie released during Pongal 2020 was declared a box office failure. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a slew of movies in kitty. She will be next seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The movie, starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead is reported to be a romantic-comedy. The movie that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan will hit the silver screen soon. Besides the upcomer, Nayanthara also has Molond Rau's Netrikkan and Siva's Annaatthe, which will bring back Rajnikanth and Nayanthara to screen after Darbar. Meanwhile, the forthcoming movie also features National-Award winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Khushbu in pivotal roles.

