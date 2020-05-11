Vignesh Shivan Calls Ladylove Nayanthara The ‘mother Of His Future Children’

The occasion of Mother's Day on May 10, 2020, several celebrities took to their social media to wish their mommy dearest in the most endearing manner. One of them was Tollywood film director Vignesh Shivan who is also dating actor Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivan took to his social media to wish both his and Nayanthara's mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. However, it was Vignesh Shivan's wish for his ladylove Nayanthara which caught everyone's eye.

Vignesh Shivan shared a lovely Mother's Day wish for ladylove Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan took to his social media to share a lovely picture of Nayanthara holding a child in her arms. Vignesh Shivan shared an adorable caption for Nayanthara while sharing the picture. Vignesh Shivan gave the caption which said, 'Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children'. This was indeed an endearing gesture from Vignesh Shivan to wish Nayanthara on this special day. Take a look at Vignesh Shivan's post for Nayanthara.

Vignesh Shivan wished his mother Meena Kumari on this special day

Vignesh also wished his mother Meena Kumari with a beautiful post. Sharing a series of lovely pictures with his mother, he called all the mothers, the access to God for their children and one of the most selfless people in their lives. He also wished his sister in the lovely post. Check out Vignesh Shivan's post for his mother.

Vignesh Shivan also shared a lovely Mothers' Day post for Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian

Vignesh Shivan also had a special post for his ladylove Nayanthara's mother, Omana Kurian. He shared an adorable childhood picture of Nayanthara who can be seen in her mother's lap. Vignesh then went on to share some series of pictures of Nayanthara with her mother along with a wonderful caption.

Vignesh wrote that Mrs. Kurian has done a wonderful job bringing up such a wonderful child. Fans could not get enough of Vignesh Shivan's beautiful posts dedicated to all the wonderful mothers around him. Take a look at Vignesh Shivan's post for Nayanthara's mother.

