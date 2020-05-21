'Aramm' Actor Nayanthara Reveals Secrets To Her Glowing Skin & Healthy Mane; Read More

Fans often look up to celebrities when it comes to haircare and skincare routines. 'Aramm' actor Nayanthara recently revealed her skincare and hair care routine. Here is all you should know about it.

Nayanthara's secret for good skin:

While talking to an entertainment portal Nayanthara expressed that she relies on sunscreen, something which she cannot live without. She added that every time when she goes out of the house she wears sunscreen. The sunscreen protects her skin from the harmful UV rays. Nayanthara also added that she prefers using ayurvedic beauty products rather than high-end brands. She then added that for glowing skin and a pimple-free face she drinks a lot of water. She also added that drinking fresh fruits juices also help her. Talking about her routine, she said cleansing, toning and moisturising are a part of her basic skincare routine.

Nayanthara's secret for hair:

Nayanthara revealed some quick fixes that she has for her hair. She added that she does not use expensive products for her hair, and added that fans should think before using such products. She revealed the secret of her lustrous hair - using coconut oil on a regular basis.

Nayanthara's secret of makeup routine:

Nayanthara expressed that she likes to keep her makeup subtle and at the same time eye-grabbing. She added that before doing any make-up, she applies a base. She then added that mascara is a must for her. She also added that she loves to give her eyebrows an intense look. Nayanthara mentioned that she likes to match her skin tone with her lipstick and uses a glossy brown lipstick with a hint of coral hue. She added that she likes to keep her hair tied in a ponytail at all times.

