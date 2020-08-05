Roopa Koduvayur Of 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya' Fame Alerts Fans Of Fake Twitter Profile

Roopa Koduvayur, of Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya fame, recently alerted her fans of a fake social media profile. Sharing a screenshot of the fake profile, Roopa Koduvayur wrote: "FAKE ALERT! Hi, guys, I'm not on twitter..the account in the picture is a fake one and please report it and ignore any kind of messages or tweets from that account ..!!" (sic).

Roopa Koduvayur who is basking the success of her debut film got massive support from her fans for calling out the fake social media profile.

Roopa Koduvayur on bagging her debut film

Roopa Koduvayur, who plays the role of a college student in her debut film, recently thanked the producers of her debut movie for showing faith in the film's narrative and her. She said, "Thank you so much, Shobu Yarlagadda, for choosing Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya. It shows your interest and quest for Art ...We're proud to have you. Thank you, sir..!!".

Interestingly, the Roopa Koduvayur starrer is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, and Prasad Devineni, who bankrolled Baahubali franchise (2015,2017)

Roopa Koduvayur, who essays the role of Jyothi in Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya is a doctor by profession. She has allegedly been trained for Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dance forms since childhood. Reportedly, Roopa Koduayur's viral dance video helped her bag the Venkatesh Maha-directorial.

Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, starring Satyadev Kancharana in the lead, marks the Tollywood debut of Roopa Kaduvayur and Chandana Koppisetti. Both Roopa and Chandana were found by the makers through audition. The Venkatesh Maha is the official remake of Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), which featured Fahadh Faasil, Anushree, and Aparna Balamurali in the lead. Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya recently premiered on Netflix and is receiving warm responses from the audiences.

