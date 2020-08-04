Telugu Singer Smita Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19; Details Here

Several actors and celebrities from the South Indian film industry are getting infected by the coronavirus. Recently, Telugu singer and star Smita revealed that she and her husband had tested COVIV-19 positive. The singer added that she and her husband, Shashank, are "mostly asymptomatic" for now. Smita shared this news on her official social media page.

Telugu singer Smita and her husband test COVID-19 positive

Also Read | 'No One Will Vote You Back': Shekhar Suman Tells Maha CM; Exults Over Nod For CBI Probe

Mad mad day yesterday. Had some body pains which I thought was due to heavy workout but got tested to be on safe side. Shashank & I tested covid positive. Mostly asymptomatic. Waiting to kick Covid out, donate plasma & chill🤘🏼 We Stayed Home Stayed Safe but Covid came home 😁 — Smita (@smitapop) August 4, 2020

Taking to social media, Telugu singer Smita started off her post by calling Yesterday (August 3) a "mad mad day". She then revealed that she was dealing with body pain which she thought was a result of heavy workout. However, she and her husband, Shashank, got tested for COVID-19 just to be on the safe side.

The singer revealed that both she and her husband Shashank tested COVID-19 positive. Smita added that they were both "mostly asymptomatic" as of now. Smita further wrote that she was now "waiting to kick COVID out, donate plasma and chill." She finally added that they stayed home and tried to stay safe. However, COVID-19 came home to them anyways.

Also Read | 'Sushant's Family Deserves To Know The Truth': Anupam Kher Breaks Silence In A 2-min Video

Telugu singer Smita is most known for starting off her singing career in 2000 with the album Hai Rabba. She has sung many popular songs like Evaraina Chusuntara, Zara Zara, Mahi Ve and Baaha Kilikki. Smita is not the only Telugu celeb who has contacted COVID-19.

Telugu TV actor Prabhakar Boddu also tested positive for COVID-19. A few weeks ago, another popular actor, Navya Swamy, who is known for playing the lead roles in Aame Katha and Na Peru Meenakshi, revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently in self-isolation in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan Gets An Adorable Birthday Wish From Ladylove Giorgia Andriani; See Pic Here

Even popular Bollywood actors are testing COVID-19 positive.On July 11, 2020, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and revealed that he and his father, Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for COVID-19. They both were even admitted to a hospital. On August 02, 2020, Abhishek Bachchan shared that his father had recovered from the virus and was resting back home.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Sushma Swaraj, Attends Virtual Event 'Shushmanjali'

[promo from Smita Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.