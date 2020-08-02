Did You Know Chiranjeevi's 'Gharana Mogudu' Was The 1st Telugu Flick To Gross Over 10 Cr?

Chiranjeevi is one of the highly successful actors in the South Indian film industry. He has been a part of a wide range of films and is known for his unique style of dialogue delivery, and impeccable comic timing. The actor has been a part of several superhits. Gharana Mogudu is one such film that has garnered widespread attention. The film broke several records and was the first Telugu film to gross over 10 crores. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

'Gharana Mogudu' was the first flick to collect over 10 crores in Telugu Cinema

Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, this iconic movie broke records at the ticket counters and established a cult status upon its release. Meanwhile, many fans are unaware that Chiranjeevi's Gharana Mogudu went on to become the first movie to gross over Rs 10 crores in the Telugu film industry. The success magnitude of Chiranjeevi's Gharana Mogudu was massive and Chiranjeevi went on to become one of the highest-paid actors in India.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

Gharana Mogudu was also the all-time highest-grossing South Indian film upon its release. The Chiranjeevi starrer even went on to become the first South Indian film to gross Rs 10 crores. The number of tickets sold for the film was around 3.51 crores.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Featuring Nagma and Vani Viswanath as female leads, the movie screened at the International Film Festival of India in the year 1993 under the mainstream section. The producer of the film, K Devi Vara Prasad bagged Filmfare Award for Best Film (Telugu). Some of the major highlights of the film include the foot-tapping songs composed by M M Keeravani, and Chiranjeevi's dance moves in popular numbers like Bangaru Kodi Petta. The song created a lot of buzz amongst the viewers at the time of its release.

Chiranjeevi's Gharana Mogudu is the remake of Anuraga Aralithu, which is a Kannada film released in the year 1986. The Kannada film features Rajkumar in the lead role. Gharana Mogudu was later dubbed in Malayalam and released with the title, Hey Hero, in the year 1994.

ALSO READ | KS Chithra's Birthday: Mohanlal & Other Celebs Who Wished The Legendary Singer

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2019 film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He will next be seen in Acharya. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva. The actor's character name is yet to revealed.

ALSO READ | Dhanush's Birthday: Here Are A Few Lesser-known Facts About The South Superstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.