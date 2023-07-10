RRR 2: Rajamouli May Not Helm Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer's Sequel, Says Vijayendra Prasad

SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, shattered box office records and emerged as one of the biggest commercial hits last year. It gained global recognition after an Oscar win for Naatu Naatu. Following the film's massive success, talks about a sequel have been doing the rounds.

Filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of RRR, recently revealed an exciting detail about the film's potential sequel.

3 things you need to know

Vijayendra Prasad revealed that they have bigger plans for the RRR sequel this time.

It could be that Rajamouli may not direct the RRR sequel and only supervise it.

The director is busy with the pre-production of SSMB29.

New deets on RRR sequel

In a recent media interaction, writer-director Vijayendra Prasad was asked about his next collaboration with Jr NTR and his son, filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Opening up about the same, Prasad said that they plan on making the sequel to RRR as a big-scale Hollywood movie.

He further added that some Hollywood studios have shown interest in the project and instead of Rajamouli, some renowned technicians from Hollywood may work under his supervision.

(SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR won an Oscar for Best Original Song | Image: RRR Movie/Instagram)

During the Filmmakers Adda event last year, SS Rajamouli opened up about the second installment of the RRR. He said, "RRR sequel is happening. Initially we dabbled with the idea of part 2, we had some good ideas but never a great one, so we left it at that, then recently about a few weeks back, one great idea stuck we thought we have to make this." He further revealed that the movie was in its writing stage and pretty raw.

Is the story of RRR 2 locked?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the story of the RRR sequel has also been locked. He further added that the team has "cracked the sequel's premise". There are chances that it will be based on a different tale or on the Telugu language states during the pre-Independence era.