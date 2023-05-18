Kangana Ranaut Shares RRR Writer Vijayendra Prasad's Reaction To Emergency Edit

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a heartwarming picture on her social media account. The photo featured her with renowned film writer Vijayendra Prasad. In the caption accompanying the photo, she revealed an exciting development in her upcoming film, "#Emergency." Kangana expressed her delight at being the first person to watch the completed edit of the movie.

She went on to share a touching anecdote about Vijayendra Prasad's emotional reaction during the screening. Kangana mentioned that the accomplished filmmaker was moved to tears multiple times while watching the edit. After the viewing, he expressed his immense pride in Kangana's work, saying, "I am so proud of you, my child." The actress conveyed her gratitude for the kind words, stating that her life felt complete with the blessings and support of her mentors and well-wishers.

Kangana then excitedly announced that the film was now ready to enter the post-production stage, thanks to the guidance and encouragement of her gurus. She concluded the caption by hinting at an upcoming release date announcement, building anticipation among her fans. Emergency stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik in important roles.

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the post-production of her film Emergency. Other than Emergency, the actor will also be seen in Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation. The actress will also be seen in the film Chandramukhi 2 opposite Raghava Lawrence. Kangana is also gearing up for the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, which is being produced under her banner.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra Prasad is known for his work as a writer in the film Baahubali and Baahubali 2. He also co-wrote RRR along with his son and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on another script for his son's upcoming project starring south superstar Mahesh Babu.