RRR Stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR Invited To Join Oscars As Members

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) has invited 398 artists and executives to join as members. Among the celebs invited, are Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They became a global sensation owing to the success of their film RRR which released last year.

3 things you need to know

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the 96th Academy Award in March.

The film was helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, KeKe Palmer and others are also on the list of invitees.

Indian stars invited to join AMPAAS as members

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who starred in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, have been invited to be members of The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. However, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not the only RRR members to receive the invitation.

(A still from RRR | Image: RRRMovie/Instagram)

Music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandra Bose, who won the Oscars this year for the viral track Naatu Naatu in the Best Orginal Song category, have also been extended the invitation to join as members. Other than them, RRR's production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

The members will have the power to vote at Academy Awards

The members of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAAS) have the power to vote at the next Oscars. Other than RRR stars, the list also includes prominent names such as Austin Butler, Keke Palmer, Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Scheinert and more. Currently, the Academy has over 10,000 members, and if all those invited this year accept the invitation, then the total number of members will be 10,817. Out of which, only 9375 will be eligible to vote.

Coming back to RRR, the film was based on two freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ever since the film's release, RRR has earned several awards across the globe, including Golden Globes, New York Film Critics Circle, Hollywood Critics Association Awards and others. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson and others in pivotal roles.