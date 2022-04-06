Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer action drama RRR is soaring high at the box office. Soon after its release, the movie smashed several records worldwide at the ticket windows. Inspite of receiving tough competition from The Kashmir Files, RRR is now inching towards entering the Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, with SS Rajamouli directing it. The movie also marks Alia Bhatt's first Telugu venture and depicts her playing the role of Sita. Apart from the trio, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

RRR Box Office Collections, Day 13

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle and announced a thrilling piece of news revealing that the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR will cross the mark of 200cr on day 13 while adding that the current box office collection of India is Rs 198.09 Cr. He further predicted that the movie will be able to accumulate a strong total until other prominent films releasing on 14 April.

#RRR is steady on weekdays... Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]... An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total... [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.09 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/FWB7zJmGAT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2022

In hardly ten days of the release of the film, it managed to cross the Rs 800 Cr mark and is now gearing up to enter the Rs 1000 Cr club soon. On the other hand, the Hindi version of the film earned 5-6 Crore net on its 12th day of release while 15-20 Crore gross worldwide in all languages.

According to the trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie earned a total of Rs 939.41 cr on the 13th day of the release while becoming the 1st ever movie to fetch Rs 100 cr share in Nizam.

#RRR WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 17.61 cr

Total - ₹ 939.41 cr



Becomes the 1st ever movie to fetch ₹100 cr share in Nizam. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 6, 2022

More about RRR

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the period action film revolves around the fictional tale of two freedom fighters namely Bheem and Ram. While Bheem is a member of the Gond community who is trying to rescue her sister from the Britishers, Ram is a police officer serving the English regiment. The duo becomes best friends only to turn into each other's arch-rival until they learn each other's hidden motives.

IMAGE: INSTA/ @RRRMOVIE