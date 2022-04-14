'RRR' Box Office Collections, Day 20: SS Rajamouli's Film Holds Up Well Before KGF 2 Storm

RRR created history by becoming the first film in the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit the Rs 1000-crore club globally. SS Rajamouli also became the first filmmaker to have two films in this esteemed list, after Baahubali: The Conclusion had created a storm on its way to becoming the second film after Dangal to hit the four-figure mark.

The film is not done yet, as audiences are still going to the theatres to witness the magnum opus. As a result, the overall domestic collection of the period action film was thus Rs 733.20 crore. The movie was still adding to the numbers and is likely to have crossed Rs 1050 crore.

RRR Day 20 box office collection

RRR, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned around Rs 4 crore in India, as per early estimates. The majority of these collections were likely to be contributed by the Hindi version, which could have earned around Rs 3 crore.

The Hindi version, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, had minted Rs 3 crore on Tuesday to earn Rs 238.09 crore. With Wednesday figures, it was all set to cross the Rs 240-crore. It would be interesting to see if the Hindi version manages to hit the Rs 250-crore mark.

The Kashmir Files recently became the first Hindi film of the COVID-19 pandemic era to hit this mark. Whether RRR manages to cross The Kashmir Files would be clear only in the coming days.

RRR faces KGF: Chapter 2 storm at the ticket windows

One of the reasons why RRR could attract footfalls even in its third week was that there was hardly any competition at the ticket windows as The Kashmir Files was already nearing the completion of its run after becoming an all-time blockbuster.

However, it will face a major test with KGF: Chapter 2 hitting the theatres on Thursday. The Yash-starrer action film has recorded massive advance bookings and is undoubtedly going to be the first choice among moviegoers. Some trade experts have predicted its Hindi version to take the biggest Bollywood opening, and Rs 150 crore plus overall collections are also being claimed by some.

Amid this, the screens for RRR were likely to be reduced and the collections would then reduce significantly.