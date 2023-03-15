Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Returns Home Elated After Naatu Naatu Glory, Recalls 'best Moment'

RRR actor Jr NTR & Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshit made their way back to India after the film's hit single Naatu Naatu secured a massive win at the Oscars 2023. Jr NTR & Prem Rakshit arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Jr NTR spoke about Naatu Naatu's win in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards.

Jr NTR recalled the moment when Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award and said that it was the "best moment". The win only turned out to be possible because of the love that RRR received from fans throughout the globe and support from the film industry, said Jr NTR while speaking to ANI.

"Seeing MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment," said Jr NTR. He added, "I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry".

Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshit on Oscar win

Prem Rakshit, the choreographer for the music video of Naatu Naatu, also commented on MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose's big win. He said that after Keeravani and Chandrabose came back after scoring the Oscar win, Keeravaani gave him a hug. Rakshit added that at that moment, he felt extremely blessed. He thanked everyone for giving RRR and Naatu Naatu the love they needed for the Oscar.

"When MM Keeravani sir and Chandrabose sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment," stated Rakshit. He added, "I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and Naatu Naatu so much".

Naatu Naatu's historic win at the Oscars

The highly sensational song Naatu Naatu made history as it won at Oscars 2023 in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu faced fierce competition, as Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Diane Warren's Applause from Women Talking and Lift Me Up by Rihanna from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were all in contention.

Chandrabose and MM Keeravaani made their way to the stage in order to accept the award. Keeravani thanked the team behind Naatu Naatu, RRR, the fans who extended their support and the Academy for the win. The composer also gave his speech by breaking into a song. Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers also won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the Academy Awards.