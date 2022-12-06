'RRR' Gets Big Oscar Push After SS Rajamouli's Film Bags Two More International Accolades

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR continues to spread its charm globally and has bagged two more prestigious international awards. The film, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has received the Best International Picture title at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards as well as Hollywood Critics’ Association’s Spotlight Award for this year.

Rajamouli's film opened up to rave responses from audiences as well as notable international personalities like Danny DeVito, Edgar Wright, Russo Brothers, James Gunn and more. It also garnered positive reviews upon its Japan premiere recently.

The film won the award for Best International Picture at the 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. RRR's official Twitter handle retweeted the news and wrote, "Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics.”

The team also thanked Hollywood Critics Association for bestowing the Spotlight Award on them and mentioned, "We RRR elated... The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie !”

We RRR elated... 🤩



The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award!



We'd like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/j5S8B2Rgvq — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 6, 2022

Only days before, SS Rajamouli's bagged the prestigious Best Director award at The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The film also secured the 12th position in Rolling Stone's list of '22 Best Movies of 2022'.

RRR gets a big push for Oscars 2023?

The film's overarching success in the west only strengthens its massive campaign for Oscars 2023. For the unversed, the team has made an application to the Academy of Oscars under 14 categories through the 'for your consideration' campaign. The categories include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more. Additionally, many believe that with the film bagging several international accolades in the recent past including The New York Film Critics Circle award, it increases its chances of nominations and eventual wins at the Oscars.

SS Rajamouli reflects on the worldwide success of RRR

In a conversation with Screen Daily, Rajamouli reflected on the 'unbelievable' success of the film, mentioning, "Usually when we release a film, everything is over in a month, but with RRR it’s different. It seems unstoppable."

He continued, "I’m trying to find out why westerners like the film so much. From what I’ve read on social media, it’s a mix of the unapologetic super-heroism and the unexpected movement from action to romance, comedy, dance and action. But this is how we tell stories in India. There’s something for everyone.”

(Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie)