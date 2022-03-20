Last Updated:

'RRR': Huge Crowd Gathers As Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt Promote Film In Delhi; Watch

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited magnum opus 'RRR', which is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022

RRR

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited magnum opus RRR, which is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022. The RRR team is currently promoting the film in various parts of the country and attended a grand promotional event in Delhi on Sunday. Massive crowds gathered to cheer on the trio and the director, SS Rajamouli, who interacted with fans.

RRR team in Delhi

Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt are currently in Delhi promoting their film and the makers have shared several glimpses from the grand event that took place on Sunday. Huge crowds were seen supporting and cheering on the team, who interacted with them. The team was also joined by Dangal actor, Aamir Khan, who graced the audience with his presence. The makers also thanked the actor for joining them at the event as they shared a picture of him with the team.

Watch the videos here

RRR team at Statue Of Unity in Gujarat

Ram Charan and Jr NTR headed to the Statue Of Unity and were also joined by their director. The trio posed for a picture at the location, and the leading duo also struck their signature pose from the film. Several fans and followers poured in love for the team as they posed at the historic monument of India.

RRR team promotions

The RRR team is all set to promote their much-awaited film and will visit nine cities in the span of a week. The team began promotions on March 18 in Hyderabad and then headed to Dubai. They then went to Baroda before they made their way to Delhi and will now travel to Amritsar and Jaipur. They will then go to Kolkata and Varanasi on March 22, after which they will head back to Hyderabad on March 23.

More about RRR

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the upcoming film will also star Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and others in pivotal roles. RRR will narrate the fictional story of freedom fighters and fans can't wait to watch their favourite actors on the big screen. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will step into the shoes of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively.

