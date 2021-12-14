'RRR' Makers Announce New Film Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi; Read Details

The entire film industry is buzzing with excitement over the upcoming magnum opus RRR directed by S. S. Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Slated to be released on January 7, the movie is backed by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments. In an exciting development for the cine buffs, the producers of the forthcoming actioner have joined hands with one of the biggest stars of the South film industry for their next venture.

RRR makers announce new film with Chiranjeevi

Taking to their official social media handle, DVV Entertainments announced their venture with megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela on December 14. They shared the exciting news by writing, ''Extremely delighted to announce a film with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu under the direction of Successful Director @VenkyKudumula. It's a dream come true for us. Co-Produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. Rolling soon… #MegaStarWithMegaFan''

As per the tweet, the next venture will be produced by director Venky Kudumula who is known for helming films like Chalo and Bheeshma. Additionally, the movie will be co-produced by Dr. Madhavi Raju. The film is expected to go on floors soon.

More on Chiranjeevi's upcoming

Director Venky Kudumula was quick to react to the announcement by expressing his gratitude for getting an opportunity to work with the seasoned star. He wrote, ''Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime! Thank you @KChiruTweets Sir for giving me mine. Your trust in me and my admiration for you will drive me to work to the best of my ability Thank you @DVVMovies and Dr. Madhavi Raju Garu for bankrolling this ! #MegaStarWithMegaFan''.

After the announcement, the congratulations from the fans and celebrities alike started pouring in on social media. Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media to congratulate the RRR makers and actor Chiranjeevi on their collaborations by writing 'So so proud'. Moreover, she also wished director Venky Kudumula for the venture by tweeting, ''So proud of you @VenkyKudumula .. kill it in this one and make all of us proud ..again!'' Actor Nithiin also congratulated the director on Twitter.

CONGRATULATIONSSSS DARLINGGGG😘😘😘 Evarini choosi inspire ayyi industry ki vachavo,aayanatho cinema chese chance raavatam nee adhrushtam darlng..am 100%sure this film will create wonders at the BOXOFFICE..kummey darling.. love you😘

Meanwhile, actor Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Acharya with his son Ram Charan. The latter will also be seen in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR.

