From Vicky-Katrina's Wedding To 'RRR' Trailer Release, Biggest Newsmakers Of The Week

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Official Wedding Photos Out! Couple Seeks 'love & Blessings'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handle to share the pictures of their grand wedding. The duo officially tied the knot on December 9 after a three-day-long wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Take a look at the official wedding pictures of the couple. Read more -

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Radiate Sheer Joy In Official Haldi Pics! See Here

After sharing heartwarming glimpses from their wedding ceremony, newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have now treated fans with stills from their Haldi Ceremony. The duo's wedding festivities took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Take a look at the official Haldi pictures of the couple. Read more -

Katrina Kaif-Vicky's Wedding Post Breaks 'Nickyanka' & Virushka's Record; Here's How

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple's wedding was the most awaited Bollywood affair as they never officially disclosed their wedding date. While the new couple in the town is one of the most beloved ones, their wedding post broke records on social media and surpassed Nickyanka (Nick and Priyanka) and Virushka's (Virat and Anushka) wedding pictures' likes count. Read more -

RRR Trailer Out: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Look Promising; See All Highlights Of Rajamouli's Film

The much-awaited trailer of RRR is finally here. The film by SS Rajamouli, who has kept his fans waiting after the grand success of his Baahubali franchise, is back with another period action drama. The wait had only grown longer after the makers could not live up to the initially scheduled date for the trailer. Read more -

Ankita Lokhande Injures Foot Ahead Of Tying The Knot With Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande recently took to her social media to share the image of her injured foot ahead of her wedding with longtime beau Vicky Jain. The actor is currently busy preparing to tie the knot with Vicky Jain in an intimate ceremony as confirmed via her latest Instagram post as she documented her short and sweet pre-wedding ceremonies. Check out the update on her foot injury. Read more -

Ankita Lokhande's Mehendi Function With Beau Vicky Jain; Watch The Duo Dance On Drumrolls

Ankita Lokhande kickstarted her wedding festivities with Vicky Jain yesterday. After the much-awaited wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the film & television industry is gearing up for 'Manikarnika' star's happily ever after. The actor had her Mehendi ceremony yesterday with beau Vicky Jain in the presence of her family and many close friends from the television industry. Read more -

BTS Bags 'Worldwide Icon Of The Year' At 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards For 4th Time

From Korean to international, the popular South Korean boyband BTS has the tendency to take over award shows by sweeping some of the biggest awards of the year with their chart-topping songs. The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards in South Korea was no different as the band took home several awards including four Daesangs which are touted as the biggest and most prestigious awards of the ceremony. Read more -

'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts' Teases Reunion Of The Cast With New Video; WATCH

The makers of the Harry Potter franchise raised excitement for the upcoming reunion special, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. The special feature is to mark the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film Harry Potter: And Sorcerer's Stone. Read more -

Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Agent Smith's Return & All Highlights From Keanu Reeves Film; Watch

Three months after the launch of the first trailer, the makers of The Matrix Resurrections have unveiled the new trailer of the venture. With two weeks to go for the action franchise's new installment, the new video will keep fans amped up till the film comes out in the theatres. Read more -

'The Batman' Spinoff Series Announced; Will See Colin Farrell Reprise His Role As Penguin

The Batman is three months away from its release, and for fans awaiting the Robert Pattinson venture to come out, there is an update from the world of the superhero. One of the characters in the film is gearing up for a spin-off. The Penguin aka Oswald Cobblepot is all set to feature in a special series surrounding his character. Read more -















































