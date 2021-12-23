'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR And SS Rajamouli All Set To Make Their Debut On TKSS; See Pic

It is not a common sight for the stars of the South film industries to intensely promote their films in Mumbai. However, the lead actors of the upcoming film RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli, have been involved in the promotions in the city for the last few days. Not just have the team come together for numerous promotional events, they are also set to feature on a Hindi show as well.

The team recently shot for an episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio is all set to make its debut on the popular show. They were accompanied by their team member, Alia Bhatt, who has been on the show multiple times.

RRR team to make appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

The official handle of the RRR movie dropped a photo of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Alia Bhatt as they set out to shoot for the episode. The men wore shirts of different colours with the words 'RRR' written on them, while Alia Bhatt was all smiles in a traditional look for the venture.

While fans will have to wait for the episode to know what happened on the sets, the team was sure that they would 'laugh their hearts out.'

The only glimpse of the fun-filled moments on the sets was Ram Charan and Jr NTR coming together with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda to dance on the song Nacho Nacho from the film. The comedians even dressed like the Telugu stars in the video of the song.

The episode is set to be a New Year special episode as Krushna wrote, 'New year new beginning' and that they would be starting the new year on a grand note. He also wrote that he had a 'blast' shooting the episode.

RRR to release soon

Meanwhile, the episode would further the film's buzz across Hindi TV audiences, ahead of the film's release on January 7. The film has another Bollywood star in Ajay Devgn.

Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson are the other members of the cast. The plot revolves around two freedom fighters' on-off equation as they fight the British in the 1920s.

(Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie)