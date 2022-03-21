'RRR': Ram Charan, Jr NTR Receive Grand Welcome At Jaipur College Ahead Of Film's Release

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming magnum opus RRR, which will release theatrically on March 25, 2022. The duo, alongside director SS Rajamouli, is currently promoting the film across the country and interacting with fans and followers ahead of release. Team RRR visited a college in Jaipur on Monday, March 21 and a huge crowd gathered to meet the powerful trio.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR headed to Jaipur on March 21 to promote their much-awaited film and interacted with fans at a collect there. A huge crowd of people was seen seated in an auditorium as they waited for the RRR team to make an entry. The makers thanked the audience for their 'roaring response' as they shared several glimpses from their time there.

Namaste Jaipur! We are on the way to the legendary Suresh Gyan Vihar University. See you all ❤️🤩🙌🏻#RRRinJaipur #RRRTakeOver#RRROnMarch25th pic.twitter.com/hMHqYCKdRi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 21, 2022

Before the team made their way to Jaipur, they visited Amritsar to promote the upcoming film. They also paid a visit to the Golden Temple and images from their time there surfaced online. The much-loved trio was seen with customised kurtas which had the name of the film printed on them as they asked God for blessings ahead of the release of their film.

Alia Bhatt, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film joined the team earlier in Delhi to promote the action flick there. Huge crowds gathered to support and cheer them on and the makers shared videos of the same on social media. Dangal actor, Aamir Khan also graced the event with his presence and posed for a picture with the team. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film will also star Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and others.

The RRR team is at the end of a long week of promotions and began their tour on March 18 in Hyderabad. They then made their way to Dubai and Baroda before they landed in Delhi. They then visited Amritsar and Jaipur and will now travel to Kolkata and Varanasi. They will then make their way back to Hyderabad on March 23, before the film's release.

