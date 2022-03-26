'RRR': Ram Charan Thanks Fans For Early B'day Gift After Film Breaks Opening Day Record

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli's critically acclaimed period actioner RRR has surpassed all the expectations as it broke several records on its opening day at the box office. It has not only set a new benchmark for extravagant action drama films in cinema but also managed to break Rajamoul's previous record that he set with Baahubali: The Conclusion. By minting Rs 223 crore worldwide on its first day, fans are excited to see the historic journey of RRR at the box office.

Notably, the early success of the film calls for a double celebration for lead actor Ram Charan who will be celebrating his 37th birthday tomorrow i.e, March 27, 2022. Overwhelmed with the response, the actor took to his Twitter account to extend gratitude to his fans for their love and support for the film.

RRR: Ram Charan thanks for the early birthday present

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 36-year-old actor, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the SS Rajamouli directorial extended his sincere gratitude to the fans for the thunderous response to RRR. Sharing a short yet sweet note in multiple languages, he thanked them for the early birthday gift. He wrote,

''Thank you for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli Gary's RRR. My warmest thanks to each everyone who has watched the film in theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift.''

Fans were quick to send early birthday wishes to the actor and lauded his performance in the film. One enthusiastic fan wrote, ''Thank you for making us proud every time anna'' while another wrote, ''Words are shorter to describe how much you making us proud every time love u'.'

Thank you for making us proud everytime anna 💖#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/zfXNHMzLnh — RamCharan FansClubᵐᵃˢˢᵐᵃᴿᶜʰ (@AlwaysCharan_FC) March 26, 2022

Happy b'day anna 🤩💥



New pan indian star 😎😎🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LaGkJIstqg — Urs_truly_pradeep 🔔 (@Urstrulypradee4) March 26, 2022

More on 'RRR'

As mentioned earlier, the film earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on its opening day out of which, Rs 150 Crore collection came from India, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Impressively, the movie made over Rs 120 Crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. It was not only a commercial hit but also critically acclaimed as the film was lauded for its larger-than-life cinematography, hyper heroic characters and impressive action.

