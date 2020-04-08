'RRR' Starring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Pushed Again Due To Coronavirus Lockdown?

A recent media report claims that the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR is pushed further due to the coronavirus lockdown. The team of RRR was supposed to kick-start a shooting schedule on April 15, 2020. However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi, the makers have reportedly pushed the shooting schedule indefinitely. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was originally slated to release on July 2020, however, due to delay in the shoot the release was pushed to January 2021. But now it seems the movie will release much later than its promised date.

Recently, the makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer released the motion poster of the film. The motion poster of RRR also had glimpses of Ram Charan's character as well as Jr NTR's character. The motion poster garnered wide appreciation from the moviegoers.

Check out the motion poster of RRR:

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, will narrate the tale of two freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. The makers of the magnum-opus are reported to start its next schedule in Pune. Previously, the team has shot some important action sequences in Hyderabad and Vadodara. Reports reveal that the makers of RRR erected a set at Aluminium factory (Hyderabad) to shoot action sequences involving Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

