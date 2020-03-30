'RRR' Director SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Signed Up Ajay Devgn For The Film; Read

SS Rajamouli is all set to direct the upcoming Telugu blockbuster, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). He is the same director behind the Baahubali franchise, which is why fans are highly anticipating RRR. Moreover, the film will also feature an ensemble cast of stars from both the Telugu film industry as well as the Bollywood film Industry.

Fans were ecstatic when they learnt that Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt would play prominent roles in the upcoming film. Recently, SS Rajamouli had an interview with film critic, where he discussed how skilled an actor Ajay Devgn truly was.

RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up about Ajay Devgn's acting talents

Speaking to the film critic, RRR director SS Rajamouli stated that he was awed with Ajay Devgn's simplicity. According to the director, on the last day of filming, a lot of scenes had to be shot. The director added that Ajay Devgn worked non-stop to make sure that his scenes wrapped up before the end of the day.

RRR director SS Rajamouli then stated that Ajay Devgn did not even use his vanity van. The only time he used the van was when he had to get changed and whenever he had to take a snack break. The director further said that everyone on set was surprised by Ajay Devgn's dedication and work ethic.

Further, SS Rajamouli revealed why he roped in Ajay Devgn for RRR. He stated that Ajay Devgn had an incredible amount of honesty on his face. He added that the Raid actor's acting was very realistic, as whenever he said anything onscreen or off-screen you believed it.

Unfortunately, RRR's production was recently shut down due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, just a few days ago, the makers of RRR treated their fans with the motion poster for the upcoming film. Alongside Ajay Devgn, RRR will also star N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles.

