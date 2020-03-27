Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Reveal Ram Charan's Look From 'RRR' On His B'day; Fans Call It Powerful

South Indian actor Ram Charan celebrates his birthday today and his fans got a special treat from the actor’s co-stars. As fans of the film industry know, RRR is an upcoming period action film starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ajay Devgn, Ali Bhatt and many more and the movie is set to release in 2021. While Jr. NTR had promised his fans that he will post a special video on Ram Charan’s birthday, Ajay Devgn surprised his fans when he posted the power-packed video revealing the character of Ram Charan in the film RRR. Check out the video below.

Read | Ajay Devgn's Blockbuster 2021 Planned Ahead With 'RRR' And Other Flicks

Jr. NTR reveals the character of Ram Charan from film RRR

The video posted by Jr. NTR garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and they are intrigued to see what is kept in store. While the video on Jr. NTR’s profile was in Telugu language, the video posted by Ajay Devgn had a Hindi voiceover. Interestingly, the voiceover was given by Jr. NTR himself. Check out the Hindi version of the video below.

Ajay Devgn posts video in Hindi version

Read | Ajay Devgn Ups His Social Media Game And These Pics With Other Celebs Are Proof

Read | 'Baaghi 3' Starring Tiger Shroff Beats Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' At BO

Fan reactions and Taran Adarsh's comment

While there were fans who were appreciating the video, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also gave his opinion on the same. He took to his official twitter handle and wished Ram Charan on his birthday and called the video “Fantastic”. Check out the tweet below and some fan comments on the video.



Read | Ajay Devgn's Critically Acclaimed Movies That Fans Could Check Out

Read | NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch

Image Credits: Jr NTR Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.