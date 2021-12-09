After several delays, SS Rajamouli's most awaited film RRR is a few weeks away from hitting the silver screens. However, the makers kept entertaining the audience with continuous updates. While fans are waiting for the film's release, its makers recently unveiled its trailer only in theatres. Soon after its release, the social media platform Twitter saw a flood of reactions from the viewers.

SS Rajamouli's RRR's trailer received a grand welcome from fans in theatres. Many cinemas across the country saw people celebrating outside ahead of the trailer's release. Theatres' seats were sold out as the audience welcomed Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starter action drama with open hearts. Here is how people are reacting to the action-packed trailer of Rajamouli's magnum opus.

Netizens hail SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR for RRR trailer

RRR's trailer became a blockbuster soon after it was unveiled in theatres. A fan mentioned how the film's official trailer was even better than the first look of Rajamouli's record-buster Bahubali.

The user wrote, "Saw RRR Trailer... BLASTING! Better than Bahubali2 Trailer (not film)." The fan further hailed Rajamouli and the film's cast and wrote, "SSRajamouli's extraordinary vision strikes again. The visuals, scale, sound, superfast shots, editing, costumes everything looks Fantastic together. Can't wait for the film." Another user called Rajamouli the master of Indian cinema. The fan mentioned why they loved RRR's trailer and wrote, "This is why we call him master of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli Pure mad mass stuff just in 3mins trailer cut Imagine the craziness on Jan7th. Mutual shots @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan are just lit." Here is how other fans hailed SS Rajamouli and called the film a perfect blend of action and emotions.

This is why we call him master of Indian cinema 💥💥@ssrajamouli

Pure mad mass stuff just in 3mins trailer cut

Imagine the craziness on Jan7th.

Mutual shots @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan are just lit 💥💥#RRRTrailer #RRRMovieTrailer — Dis Page Vll Entertain U  ︎ (@dpveu_official) December 9, 2021

Every frame of #RRRTrailer is filled with goosebumps and emotions… This movie will create sensation at indian boxoffice…Don’t remember the last time I shouted so much in theatre …. @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan 😍😍😍… @ssrajamouli nuvv devudivi saami 🙏🙏🙏 — Nikhil (@Nikcricmovies3) December 9, 2021

Literally its out of words Act after experiencing this MIGHTY Magnum Opus #RRRTrailer can't resist High Excitement for wt kind of Never Before F-I-E-R-C-E-S-T Spectacular EuphoRRRia going to HITTING the indian Box office #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN @AlwaysRamCharan 🔥Just nailed it — Varun Tej Shivaa #Ghani🥊 (@IamShivaMegaFan) December 9, 2021

RRR Trailer: Date and Time

The trailer of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is out on the internet and fans can watch it here:

Details about RRR

RRR cast Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film also cast Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini and many more in pivotal roles. The film's plot is set to revolve around two Indian revolutionaries and their journey to becoming freedom fighters. The film will hit the screens on January 7, 2021.

Image: Twitter/@rrrmovie