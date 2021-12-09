RRR Trailer Release Date And Time: What To Expect From SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus?

The entire country has been eagerly awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated movie, RRR, and as the movie is set to hit the theatres soon, the fans are excited about the release of the trailer. As SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise has been a massive hit among the fans, they are rooting for a grand release of the RRR movie trailer as well. Read on to know the details about the RRR trailer launch date and time as well as what the fans could expect from the upcoming trailer.

RRR Trailer release date

The trailer of the pan India, period action-drama film, RRR, has been slated to hit the theatres first on 9 December 2021 and will be released later on YouTube on the same day. RRR movie release date has been set for 7th January 2022.

RRR Trailer release time

RRR trailer release time has been set for 10 am in the theatres while it will surface online on YouTube at 4 PM on 9 December 2021.

What to expect from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus?

SS Rajamouli has a massive fan following over the years for his magnificent detailing in his films and how he created a mesmerizing look in his films, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. And as the RRR teaser recently gave a stunning sneak peek at the movie, it has escalated the curiosity of the fans as it had some mind-boggling cinematography while giving the audience a visual treat. The fans can also look forward to watching the unmissable combination of the Telugu and the Bollywood actors with SS Rajamouli's prolific filmmaking skills. As Ajay Devgn's role in the movie has not been revealed yet, it can be expected that the movie trailer could give a wider glimpse of his character while it'll be fascinating to watch Alia Bhatt essaying the role of Sita in the film. On the other hand, the audience can also expect more songs to release soon after the release of the trailer.

With an ensemble cast of some of the prolific actors such as Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and others, it can be expected that the movie, as well as the trailer, will be nothing but magnificent and extraordinary. On the other hand, as the fans also experienced the powerful background score in the RRR teaser as well as the songs, it can be speculated that the entire movie album will win the heart of the audience.

RRR cast & plot

The popular cast of the movie includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr. as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Ray Stevenson as Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini and many more. The movie revolves around the life of two Indian revolutionaries and their journey to becoming freedom fighters for their country in the 1920s.

Image: Instagram/@RRRmovie