Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming Tamil revenge action-drama, Saani Kaayidham. The film bankrolled under the banner of Screen Scene Media stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead roles. Saani Kaayidham will premiere on the giant streaming platform on May 6.

The story of the film follows a heart-wrenching journey of Ponni (Keerthy Suresh) who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. On one unfortunate night, she loses everything. To avenge the injustice done to her, she takes the support of Sangaiah (Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past.

Saani Kaayidham trailer out now

The film directed by Arun Matheswaran boasts of an exciting crew comprising Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, and Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.

The official Instagram page of Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer and wrote, "RED is the new BLACK Trailer out now. Watch #SaaniKaayidhamOnPrime, May 6." Billed as a crime thriller, Saani Kaayidham is inspired by a real-life incident from the 1980s. The also stars Lizzie Antony in a key role.

Keerthy who will be seen playing a never-before-seen role in the film detailed her 'raw and intense character.' Talking about the same in a press statement. she said, "It was my role and director Arun’s distinctive storytelling style and vision that interested me to be a part of this hard-hitting film. To top it, I had director Selvaraghavan as my co-star – couldn’t get better! I have put my heart and soul into this role and am thrilled that my fans across the world will get to watch Saani Kaayidham on Prime Video. I am excitedly waiting for the audience’s reaction on 6 May.”



IMAGE: Instagram/AmazonPrimeVideo