Keerthy Suresh Seeks Blessings As She Begins Filming For 'Saani Kaayidham'; View Pics

Actor Keerthy Suresh kick-started the shooting of her upcoming film Saani Kaayidham and sought blessings from the Lord before starting the day. Director Selvaraghavan, known for making award-winning films, will be making his debut as an actor with this film. The Mahanati actor shared a few glimpses from their event today, along with the team of Saani Kaayidham. Check out Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post below.

Keerthy starts shooting for Saani Kaayidham

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Wishes 'Rang De' Co-star Nithiin Ahead Of The Release Of His Film 'Check'

Along with sharing a few pictures with her team of Saani Kaayidham, Keerthy Suresh wrote in the caption, "Seeking blessings as we begin yet another journey". In the pictures, the actor is seen standing next to her director and her co-star Selvaraghavan. She looked pretty in her long cotton yellow Kurti and white palazzo pants. She kept her hair and makeup simple and posed for pictures ahead of shooting for the film. She opted to part her hair in the middle and completed her entire look with a small bindi. Her other team members were also dressed in casual outfits for the event and made sure to wear masks amid the ongoing pandemic.

Also Read: Nithiin's 'Rang De' Song 'Bus Stande' Gets A Release Date, Keerthy Suresh Shares Update

Saani Kaayidham will be directed Arun Matheswaran, as announced earlier. The pre-production of the film is completed and the team plans to finish shooting for the film on time. Last year, Keerthy Suresh revealed her first look from the film along with the poster. In the poster, Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh were spotted under the custody of the police. Keerthy will be seen in a whole new avatar in her upcoming film, while fans also excited to see Selvaraghavan on the silver screen for the first time ever. The duo is expected to play robbers in the film.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh And 'Rang De' Team Pose As Gandhi's 3 Monkeys, Former Calls Them 'models'

Keerthy Suresh's films

Apart from Saani Kaayidham, Keerthy Suresh has a number of films in her kitty. She will star in Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Marakkhar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi, Annaatthe and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Her upcoming film Good Luck Sakhi is a Telugu language sports drama. It also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The film is expected to release on August 15, 2021.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Wraps Up 'Range De', Shares Hilarious Video & Says, "I Will Miss This Team"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.