Saani Kaayidham Twitter Review: Fans Laud Keerthy's Acting In Blood-soaked Tale Of Revenge

Arun Matheswaran’s latest release Saani Kaayidham is a revenge thriller that showcases a constable, along with her step-brother from an oppressed caste, who goes after the men from the dominant caste who not only raped her but also killed her family. What really sets apart the storyline, is the gripping performance of the lead stars and how they make the entire concept stand out from those regular tales of revenge.

The film that stars Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in the lead has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the fans for their top-notch performances. The hard-hitting tale of vengeance does feel indulgent at times, however, the exquisite visuals surely proved to be a treat for moviegoers.

Fans shower love on latest release Saani Kaayidham

The film shows Keerthy Suresh stepping into the role of Ponni, who works as a police constable while Selvaraghavan plays the role of Keerthy's stepbrother Sangaiyyah in the film. Soon after the film's premiere on Amazon Prime Video, the fans were quick to react to the thriller.

One of the Twitter users hailed the excellent film and wrote, "Shout-out to @yaminiyag for #SaaniKaayidham's Visuals...Excellent DOP." Another user lauded Keerthy Suresh's marvellous acting skills by sharing her stills from the film. " @KeerthyOfficial You just Rocked whole the movie Your hard work and dedication towards movies and your acting Is at their peaks," the user wrote. A third user chimed in and wrote, "#Kollywood setting new benchmarks for #IndianCinema Kudos to the entire team of #SaaniKaayidham."

Fans were in awe of the stupendous acting craft by the two lead stars and the way the visionary director has given light to the revenge story, which accounted the film to be a must-watch. After delivering one of her career-best performances in Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh went on to sign so many films that most of her performances either went unnoticed or were never up to the mark until now. With the latest release now, the actor definitely stamps her mark as a performer which seems to have pushed her out of her comfort zone.

The film directed by Arun Matheswaran boasts of an exciting crew comprising Yamini Yagnamurthy as Cinematographer, Sam CS as the music director, and Ramu Thangaraj as Art Director, Nagooran Ramachandran as the Editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as Stunts director and Siddharth Ravipatti as the creative producer.

