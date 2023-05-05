Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer SK 21 Announced; To Be Backed By Kamal Haasan

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi will be starring in Rajkumar Periasamy’s next, tentatively titled SK 21. The film went on floors on Friday (May 5) with a pooja ceremony which was held in Alwarpet, Chennai. Production house Raaj Kamal Films International shared a video clip from the event on their Twitter handle and wrote, “#SK21 The Journey begins.”

The pooja ceremony was attended by the entire cast and crew of the film including director Rajkumar Periasamy, music director GV Prakash and lead stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. SK 21 is co-produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Kamal Haasan’s production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Haasan was also seen at the event and gave the first clap of the film. See the video here.

In a statement, Kamal Haasan said, "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen." Sivakarthikeyan will be sporting a new look in SK 21 as he will reportedly play a soldier. The film is described as a periodic action drama, with its production planned in Kashmir and other Northern states.

Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi's work front

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has Madonne Ashwin’s Maaveeran next, in which he will be seen playing a cartoonist. Aditi Shankar, Mysskin and Telugu actor Sunil are among the other actors who will feature in it. The actor also has R Ravikumar directed Ayalaan in his kitty. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar and Rakul Preet Singh and will release on Diwali, later this year. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, will reportedly feature in a cameo role in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule.