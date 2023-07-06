After much anticipation, the makers of Salaar released the teaser of the Prabhas starrer on July 6. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and marks his first collaboration with the Saaho star. Towards the end of the teaser, it was confirmed that Salaar will be a two-part saga, much like the director’s KGF franchise. The question arises, will this strategy work for the film?

3 things you need to know

Prashanth Neel is said to be making a cinematic universe, with KGF and Salaar being a part of it.

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

Franchises from the South like Baahubali and KGF have worked in the past.

The franchise strategy may work for Salaar, but...

Baahubali and KGF were planned and released in two parts. KGF is said to be getting a third installment. They were big-budget films that generated huge revenue at the box office. The good reception to the first parts and the cliffhanger endings worked in favour of the sequels.

"You give the audience the confidence that we have made something so good that you are going to come back for its second part," trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said.

(Prabhas' Baahubali and Yash starrer KGF are the biggest pan-India hits | Image: Instagram)

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that such a strategy should work for big-budget pan-India films. "Prashanth Neel is building an elaborate world with different heroes and villains, so unless something happens post-release, it should work. Depending on the success, we will know whether a subsequent franchise is coming or not. But to start with, the franchise model should work for a big budget film like Salaar," he added.

Ponniyin Selvan franchise indicates otherwise

While franchises have success stories like KGF and Baahubali, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan did not quite deliver at the box office. PS 1 was a big hit worldwide but its successor did not do as well as expected. When questioned about Salaar's release strategy, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja said that the first part of the upcoming Prabhas film will work, provided it has a good storyline. He also said that it was a good move from the makers.

(Mani Ratnam adapted Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan in two parts | Image: Instagram)

To support his argument, Tuteja spoke about the Ponniyin Selvan series.

"Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2 both were ready. PS 1 turned out to be a very big success (the film in its first weekend earned around ₹230 crore worldwide), but part two did not work. PS 2 was far better than the prequel, but it did not work in comparison. So it can go either way,” said the trade analyst.

Is Salaar a sure-shot hit?

Prabhas' Salaar has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, as per reports. Its budget is almost four times that of Neel's KGF 2. The teaser has generated a positive response among the viewers and Prabhas fans are eagerly anticipating the film despite the lukewarm response to Adipurush. Separately, comparisons with KGF have started. Will Salaar be able to match up to the success of Prabhas' own Baahubali and Yash's KGF?

"It certainly has the potential to surpass those movies. It has the director of KGF and the hero of Baahubali. So on paper, it has the potential to surpass KGF and Baahubali series. However, we have to see how the trailer and the movie are received," Bala said.

Joginder Tuteja exercised caution. "I'm very confident that the movie is going to be good, but is it a guaranteed thing? The answer is no," he said.

Certainly, with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel on board, the stakes are high with Salaar. So, will the saga emerge as a bonafide blockbuster? One will get a clearer idea once the first part opens in theatres on September 28.