Prabhas, Yash To Come Together In Prashanth Neel's Biggest Crossover Film Salaar?

Director Prashanth Neel's next release, Salaar is inching towards completion. The teaser of the Prabhas starrer is all set to be released soon. A peculiar detail about this teaser is the designated time - 5.12 AM - when it will be arriving. A theory doing the rounds of the internet believes that this detail is in itself a big hint that Salaar could be a part of Neel's KGF universe.

3 things you need to know

Prior to Salaar, Prashanth Neel also helmed the two KGF films, starring Yash.

After several delays, Salaar is reportedly gearing up for a September 28 release this year.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Interesting detail in Salaar teaser release time

The conjecture around the theory in circulation begins where KGF Chapter 2 ends. The climax of the film featured Rocky Bhai (Yash) getting attacked in the middle of the sea. An unnoticed detail in the scene was the time on the clock in the background, which read 5.12 AM. This incidentally, is the exact time at which the teaser for Salaar will be released on July 6.

(Salaar may just be a part of the KGF universe | Image: @Nani__3/Twitter)



The unusual time appears to be too much of a coincidence. It could very well be the link which proves that Prabhas' Salaar has been a part of the KGF universe all this while. With director Prashanth Neel being the one common link between the three big banner films, the likelihood of a crossover moment becomes that much more likely.

KGF universe is far from over

The recent anniversary of KGF: Chapter 2 was commemorated by the makers of the film with a short but impactful 'monster cut'. This set the ball rolling about the possibility of KGF Chapter 3 being in the making. Now with a strong possibility of Salaar too being a part of the KGF universe, a crossover moment between Yash and Prabhas does not seem far fetched.