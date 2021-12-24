Salute Trailer Out: Dulquer Salmaan Solves Gritty Crimes Playing A Righteous Cop

Ahead of the release of one of the highly-anticipated movies of Dulquer Salmaan - Salute - the makers have finally unveiled a stunning theatrical trailer of the film. There have been a lot of buzz around the venture and the new trailer has only intensified the fans' excitement. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film marks the Malayalam debut of Cocktail actor Diana Penty.

Salute trailer out

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of his upcoming cop drama, revealing that the trailer has now released. The actor captioned it, "Lies. Truth. Justice. Aravind Karunakaran is here to blaze his way to your heart! Releasing in theatres near you on January 14! This is a film I have a deep love for. '' The actor further revealed, "And this trailer is an honest taster of the film. I hope you find that same love for it as I did when I first heard it. Which grew with each day I spent on it."

Dulquer Salman as SI Aravind Karunakaram

In the trailer, it is seen that Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of SI Aravind Karunakaram in the film, trying to solve the murder mystery which will be confusing and interesting at the same time. Salute also stars Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley and Binu Pappu in pivotal roles. Marking their sixth film together, Boby and Sanjay have written the screenplay and the film's story. Salute was planned to release in April 2021 but was postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Later, the film was scheduled to be released in October 2021, however, it received another setback. It is now set to have a theatrical release on January 14, 2022.

Dulquer on work front

Meanwhile, the actor unveiled his first look as Yaazhan from Hey Sinamika, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Helmed by choreographer Brindha Gopal in her directorial debut, the film reportedly charts the story of a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi Rao. Rumours are also rife that Dulquer Salmaan will be coming back for the sequel of Kurup, which garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, follows the story of a criminal named Sukumara Kurup, who is wanted by the Kerala State Police Department since 1984.

Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan