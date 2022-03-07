'Salute': Dulquer Salmaan's Crime Thriller Opts For OTT Release; To Come Out On SonyLIV

As fans await the release of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film Salute, the actor has announced that the cop drama will come out via the OTT platform SonyLIV as opposed to a previous theatrical release. The film, which was confirmed for a January 14 theatrical release, has faced myriad postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with makers taking the digital route to avoid further delays.

Apart tom the Kurup star, the film's ensemble cast includes Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy among others. It has been backed by Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film's updated OTT release date hasn't been announced yet.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 6, the actor dropped a poster from the film, showcasing him in an intense no-nonsense cop avatar as he seats himself on a Royal Enfield bike with a stick in his hand. In the caption, he mentioned, "SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay." Take a look.

The film has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews, while screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has penned the script. The project was first announced by the actor in March 2021, as he shared a poster of his cop character sitting on a motorcycle with a swagger and captioned it 'End Game.' The team completed the shooting by July. At that time, he shared another poster to announce the wrap and said that it was an 'incredible experience' and that he could not wait for audiences to see it.

The film also marks the Malayalam debut of the Happy Bhag Jayegi actress Diana Penty. As per the film's trailer, Salmaan essays the role of SI Aravind Karunakaram, who is trying to solve a murder mystery. It is very evident from the trailer that the film is going to offer some high-voltage thrilling content.

Meanwhile, Salmaan was recently seen in the Tamil romantic comedy Hey Sinamika alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by Brinda Gopal, the film has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios.

