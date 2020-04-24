Samantha Akkineni To Star In Telugu Remake Of KS Ashoka's 'Dia'?

Samantha Akkineni, last seen in the Telugu remake of Tamil film '96 is all set to star in another remake, reveals reports. The actor has reportedly been approached to play the titular role in the Telegu remake of Kannada movie Dia. Samantha Akkineni, who has been a part of multiple remakes in the past, is likely to sign the dotted lines soon. However, the makers are reportedly contemplating to make an official announcement only after everything falls in place.

Dia, starring Kushee Ravi, Pruthvi Ambaar, and Deekshith Shetty in the lead, narrates the tale of a young and introvert girl, who finds it hard to confess her love for a fellow student. The K.S. Ashoka directorial released on February 7, 2020, and managed to impress the audience with its heart-wrenching storyline and impressive acting performances. Dia was bankrolled by D Krishna Chaitanya under Sri Swarnalatha Productions. Dia recently premiered on Amazon Prime and reportedly received widespread appreciation.

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni's last release Jaanu was a box office failure. However, the actor seems to be ready to pack a punch with her upcoming releases. She will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcoming, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime's The Family Man. Reports have it that Samantha will be playing a pivotal role in the series that stars Manoj Bajpayee. Reportedly, Samantha has wrapped the shooting of the series and is awaiting its release.

