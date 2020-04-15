Samantha Akkineni's Mother-in-law Spills Reveals That The 'Jaanu' Actor 'does Not Cook'

Amala Akkineni, in her recent media interview, revealed that her daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni does not cook food for the family members. Samantha Akkineni, who married her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya, in a private ceremony in 2017, reportedly lives with her mother-in-law Amala Akkineni and father-in-law Nagarjuna in Hyderabad. Further in the interview, Amala Akkineni revealed that it is Nagarjuna who does all the cooking in the household. She even stated that she also does not cook, instead, she helps Nagarjuna with the essentials.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya reportedly met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon's movie- Ye Maaya Chesave. Soon after the release of the film, there were rumours of them dating. In 2017, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a private ceremony in Goa. Meanwhile, the two have been married for a few years, however, fans know a little about their personal life. Amala Akkineni's latest interview might have answered some questions of the fans.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu. The movie, starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, narrates the tale of two childhood sweethearts who meet during their school reunion after a long time. Jaanu was the official remake of Tamil movie- '96. Although the Tamil movie did phenomenal business at the box office, Jaanu was a box office debacle.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has been signed on for director Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

