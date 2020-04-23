Samantha Akkineni Back On Social Media After A 'long Sleep', Shares Cute Picture

Samantha Akkineni, who graced the silver screen last in C Prem Kumar's Jaanu, is back on social media. The actor, who was reportedly on a digital detox amid the coronavirus lockdown, recently shared a cute picture with her dog. Later, Samantha took to Instagram story, to share another photo with her dog lying next to her. She captioned the picture saying, "Lazy is our middle name… have realised that vegetating on the couch is my true calling.. #noothertalents #hardtruth” (sic).

Check out the post:

Also Read | Nandini Reddy Dismisses Rumours Of Working With Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Mother-in-law Spills Reveals That The 'Jaanu' Actor 'does Not Cook'

Cute pictures of Samantha Akkineni and her dog Hash have often made it to social media. However, for the past few weeks, the actor seemed to be on a social media detox. Nonetheless, Samantha Akkineni's return to social media might have led to a celebration among her ardent fans.

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni's last release Jaanu was a box office failure. However, the actor seems to be ready to pack a punch with her upcoming releases. She will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Opens Up On Being Called 'flop Heroine' After 'Jaanu's' BO Failure

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Other Celebs Who Donned Daring And Bold Outfits

Besides the upcoming, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime's The Family Man. Reports have it that Samantha will be playing a pivotal role in the series that stars Manoj Bajpayee. Reportedly, Samantha has wrapped the shooting of the series and is awaiting its release.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.