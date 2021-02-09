Samantha Akkineni Is 'mesmerised' By Zendaya Starrer 'Malcolm & Marie'

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni is one of the active celebrities on social media forums. She recently took to her Instagram to share her reaction after watching Malcolm & Marie. Malcolm & Marie is a new drama romance film about smouldering tensions and painful revelations that push a couple towards a romantic reckoning. Samantha shared in her post that she was mesmerised by the performances of the lead actors and how well the movie is made.

Samantha Akkineni's latest post on Malcolm & Marie

Samantha Akkineni said that she recently watched Sam Levinson’s directorial and Zendaya and John David Washington starrer film. The South Indian star wrote in her IG story, “Holy sh**.. What did I just witness.. this has to be the most breath-taking filmed. Mesmerising. Zendaya and John David Washington Thankyou thankyou for giving me this rare rare experience, this movie and your performances will stay with me for a long long time (sic).” Check out the actor’s IG story about the same below.

Is Zendaya's Malcolm and Marie a true story?

Sam Levinson’s latest film, Malcolm & Marie, is partly based on true events. In fact, a report in an international portal Deadline suggests that the movie draws inspiration from Levinson’s own life, like most of his other projects in the past. However, the plot and other parts of the story are much more than the life events of the director of the film.

Samantha Akkineni reaches 15 million followers on Instagram

On another note, Samantha Akkineni's Instagram handle recently reached a fan following of 15 million. The actor extended gratitude towards her 'family' on the social media platforms for the same. Check out the post from her profile on the same below.

Samantha Akkineni's photos

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni's movies have created a huge buzz and she will be seen next in the Vignesh Shivan directed film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will see Samantha Akkineni opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The trailer of the film has gotten fans quite excited as they wait eagerly for the film's release. Besides that, Samantha Akkineni will also be seen in an untitled Ashwin Saravanan helmed project. She was last seen in the film Jaanu and will be next seen in the second season of The Family Man.

