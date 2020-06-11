Samantha Akkineni Recalls The Last Time She Put On A Red Lipshade; See Picture

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities have been very active on social media. They constantly host live sessions and share pictures and videos to stay connected to their fans through it. Boarding the same train, Samantha Akkineni has also been sharing a lot of updates on her social media. She recently shared a throwback picture of her and added an amusing caption to it. Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post.

Samantha Akkineni recalls wearing red lipstick a decade ago

In the picture shared on her Instagram, the actor is seen dressed up in a striped top. Coloured beige and navy blue, the top has a notched collar fit. With her hair tied up in a low ponytail, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks absolutely stunning as she shows her lips in red. Recalling the last time she painted her lips red, she wrote in the caption, "That time I wore red lipstick like a decade ago ☺️ ... love me some @cancelledplans.club #sustainability #sustainableliving". [sic]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been married to Naga Chaitanya since 2017 and often shares pictures and videos with him. She earlier took to her social media to share a picture of her husband and could not stop gushing over him. After introducing him to her family, she took to her social media to gush over him. She wrote in the caption, "After sending mommy, aunties, sister, friends, very straight male friends it’s now Instagram’s turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ???? ☺️🥰😍 ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now ) 😛🤓😂". [sic]

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Jaanu. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the film was released in February 2020. Along with Samantha, the film also starred Sharwanand and Vennela Kishore. The plotline follows Ram and Jaanu who meet at their high-school reunion decades after they passed out. The two explore their past and thoughts of affection, care, depth, and grief. The story unfolds over the course of one single evening.

As for her upcoming projects, Samantha Akkineni will be seen next in Mdhuravada. The drama film is directed by Ajithvasan Uggina. Further details of the film are still under wraps. She has also been roped in for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will be helmed by Vignesh Shivan who also has the credits for being the writer. The romantic drama will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

