Samantha Akkineni Answers Fans' Questions About Her Time In Lockdown

While most of India is still under lockdown celebs too are staying home as per the state government's decisions. Recently, actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter account to answer several questions her fans are asking. She answered questions about her favourite food and the movies she likes on her Twitter. Here is how Samantha Akkineni replied to her fan.

Samantha Akkineni answers fans in lockdown

On Friday, May 29, 2020, Samantha Akkineni took to Twitter and answered several fans who asked her questions about her likes and dislikes. She answered her fans in a subtle way. Take a look at the different questions she answered here.

One fan asked Samantha Akkineni on what her favourite movie is and wrote: "@Samanthaprabhu2 which is your favourite filim ever?". To which Samantha replied and said, "The sound of music .. from my childhood". Take a look at the tweets here.

@Samanthaprabhu2 which is your favourite filim ever?❤ — Fawas Fawas (@FawasFawas16) May 29, 2020

The sound of music .. from my childhood https://t.co/RbO33WZzUX — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Another fan asked her for a movie suggestion. the fan wrote "Bore kodthundi oka manchi movie suggest cheyava @Samanthaprabhu2". To which Smanmtha replied and wrote "Jojo rabbit was my favourite movie in a while". Take a look at the tweet here.

Bore kodthundi oka manchi movie suggest cheyava @Samanthaprabhu2 🥴 — FrOm My WinDow 🗣️ (@trulysamfan2) May 29, 2020

Jojo rabbit was my favourite movie in a while 😊 https://t.co/Uz0VmkU9Z8 — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

Another fan asked about her preferences in hot beverages. the fan asked, "@Samanthaprabhu2 Tea or Coffee Which would you prefer First?".Samanta replied to him and wrote "Black coffee". Read here to know more about it.

@Samanthaprabhu2 Tea or Coffe Which wou you prefer Firstu? — Dhanush Fan (@Dhanushkrajafan) May 29, 2020

Another fan asked Samnata about her fitness during the lockdown. The fan asked "What's ur way of staying fit n fav thing to do on times of Self- Quarantine!? @Samanthaprabhu2". She replied and shared funny stories from her time in quarantine. Samanta wrote "I am trying ‘Intermittent fasting’ .. also coz I am forced too.. coz I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already .. so I assume fasting will make me a good girl again". Take a look at the tweer here.

What's ur way of staying fit n fav thing to do on times of Self- Quarantine!? @Samanthaprabhu2 — Pramoda Paruchuri (@iampramoda) May 29, 2020

I am trying ‘Intermittent fasting’ .. also coz I am forced too.. coz I eat biryani for lunch every other day and love spicy food .. I have finished 3 bottles of pickle already .. so I assume fasting will make me a good girl again https://t.co/movbawZgpZ — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

One fan also asked her whether she has had mangoes in quarantine. The fan wrote "@Samanthaprabhu2 mangoes thintunnara". To which Samantha had a reply and wrote "Omg 2 everyday". Take a look at the tweer here.

Omg 2 everyday 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/UNtxwL6Q8g — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

