Samantha Akkineni Takes A Masterclass On Gardening And Shares Picture; See Here

While most of India is still under lockdown, celebs are staying home as per the state government's decisions. A lot of celebrities are learning new skills and are ever showing off other skills than their original talents. One such star is Samantha Akkineni. She is one of the most loved actors in the South Indian film industry. Recently, Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram account to share how to garden like an expert. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni learning about gardening here.

Samantha Akkineni learns gardening from experts

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her learning gardening. In the post, she is seen watching a video of Ron Finley who has taught urban gardening in a Masterclass. Samantha tagged Ron in her post and captioned the post by writing "masterclass on gardening". She completed her sentence with a red heart emoji. Apart from this, a coffee mug can be seen in the picture which reads "but coffee first". Take a look at the post here to know more.

Here are more details about the person from whom Samanta Akkineni is learning the skill

Ron Finely is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer who designs clothes for professional athletes. He also is a collector of original 'blaxploitation' posters and has also become a big name in urban gardening. His TED talk on guerilla gardening has also gotten a lot of attention. Guerilla gardening is the act of gardening on land that the gardeners don't have the rights to cultivate on, and includes places like abandoned sites, and areas that no one is caring for.

Apart from this Samantha Akkineni recently touched the 10 million followers mark on her Instagram. She celebrated this by posting a picture where she can be seen raising her hands in the air with excitement.

She captioned the picture and wrote "Yayyyyyyyyyy 10 million ðŸ¥³ ... taking a cue from the gorgeous @natalieportman â¤ï¸ I have donated to 10 amazing NGO’s in honour of my big ten million family ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸I love you all #thebigten ... @ashakuteer #laharioldagehome @desire_society #valmikifoundation @spandanasociety @akshayatrust #BharathaMathaSocialServiceSociety @maaillu @goodsamaritansindia #NirmanAssociation Logistics: @donatekart @seshankabinesh". take a look at the post here.

