Samantha Akkineni Did Watch 'Love Story' Footage, But Rumours On Sai Pallavi Analysis Fake

Samantha Akkineni, last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, recently saw the rushes of her husband Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film- Love Story, revealed an online report. While the Jaanu actor was all in love with the film, however, she purportedly felt that Sai Pallavi dominated her husband's performance in the Shekhar Kammula directorial. Reports have it that Samantha has also suggested a few changes in Naga Chaitanya's character to the director.

However, a source from an online portal rubbished the news, calling it a mere rumour. Love Story, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching tale of two lovers. The upcomer marks the second association of Shekhar Kammula and Sai Pallavi. The director-actor duo worked together in the critically-acclaimed movie Fidaa.

Meanwhile, the movie was slated to hit the marquee on April 2, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers of Love Story have decided to release the movie after the situation is better. However, the makers of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer recently released the first song of the film, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has a slew of movies in her kitty. The actor is expected to join the sets of Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film. Thereafter, Samantha Akkineni is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Shivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni's hubby Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his movie-Love Story, and his co-star Sai Pallavi has Virata Parvam in her kitty. The upcomer, starring Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and Priyamani in the lead, is reported to be a socio-political thriller, where the lead characters play the role of Naxalite leaders. The Venu Udugala directorial is currently under production.

