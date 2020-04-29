Samantha Akkineni Is Thankful To Ram Charan’s Wife For THIS Birthday Gift

Tollywood beauty Samantha Akkineni celebrated her birthday on April 28, 2020. Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Samantha Akkineni spent a fun-filled birthday indoors with her husband Naga Chaitanya. However, Samantha Akkineni’s fans and friends from the industries bombarded her with some beautiful birthday wishes. But Samantha Akkineni also gave a glimpse of a special birthday gift on her social media which she received from Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni.

Samantha Akkineni thanks Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni for the birthday gift

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram story to share a boomerang video flaunting the gift. Samantha Akkineni revealed the gift given by Upasana to be none other than a huge box of chips. The chips seem to be Samantha Akkineni’s favourite, given the happiness on her face. In the video, Samantha Akkineni can be seen opening the box of chips while her pet dog looks at it in an excited manner. Take a look at a glimpse Samantha Akkineni’ Instagram story.

Samantha Akkineni also wrote a beautiful message for Upasana for giving her such a delightful birthday gift. Samantha Akkineni thanked Ram Charan’s wife for the gift and expressed her happiness that the latter remembered her ‘chips problem’. Samantha Akkineni also expressed her joy in the fact that now she has a one month's supply of chips amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Samantha Akkineni gives a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya baking her birthday cake

Samantha Akkineni also shared a glimpse of her lovely birthday celebration. The Oh Baby actor can be seen praying in the picture shared by her before she starts cutting her birthday cake which looks mouth-watering. She also shared a beautiful picture with her husband and shared a fun video of him baking her birthday cake. Take a look at her post.

