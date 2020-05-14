Samantha Akkineni's Dog Hash Gets Compliment From Arjun Kapoor; See Post

Samantha Akkineni seems to be embracing quarantine with fun-filled nights with hubby Naga Chaitanya and dog Hash. On Wednesday, the Jaanu actor took to her social media to share a picture with her dog Hash. Sharing the photo with Hash, the actor wrote: "Good light, good skin, good puppy kinda day." (sic)

Check out the post:

The picture that has Samantha Akkineni posing with her dog Hash has got the fans raving about the latter's good looks. Besides social media users, actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Anupama Parameshwaran also commented on the post, appreciating Samantha Akkineni's no-makeup look. Meanwhile, an unexpected reply dropped in from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who seemed to be crushing over Hash. Complementing Hash's looks, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "He’s so handsome." (sic)

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Akkineni is expected to join the sets of Game Over fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film soon after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The movie is reported to be a bi-lingual, with Prasanna playing a prominent role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start shooting for Vignesh Sivan's multi-starrer.

The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The makers of the upcoming released the first promo of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers. Here's the first look of the upcoming film:

Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni is in talks with veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao for singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma's biopic. The director has reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni with the script. According to media reports, the makers of the biopic will make an official announcement only after Samantha comes on board for the project. Interestingly, the makers had initially approached Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty, for the titular role. However, the actor rejected the film due to undisclosed reasons.

