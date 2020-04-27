Naga Chaitanya's 'perfect' Moment With Pet Hash Makes Samantha Akkineni Go All Hearts

Samantha Akkineni, who is back from her alleged social media break, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans amid lockdown. The Jaanu actor on Sunday posted a picture of her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya petting puppy Hash. Along with the adorable photo, Samantha Akkineni also posted a video of a snoring Hash, calling it a 'perfection'.

Check out the post

Reported to be one of the busiest actors of Tollywood, Samantha Akkineni has had a chock-o-block schedule for the past two years. The actor, last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, seems to be enjoying the free time she has got from her busy schedule with husband, Naga Chaitanya and Hash. Just a few days, ago Samantha Akkineni posted another adorable picture with Hash on her social media. Check out the picture:

What's next for Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has multiple projects at different stages of production. She has Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupthi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is touted to be a romantic comedy. Besides the upcomer, Samantha also has an untitled horror film with Ashwin Saravanan in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Shekhar Kammula's Love Story. The movie, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Asian Cinemas, Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

