Samantha Turns 36: Anushka Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh Wish Citadel Star

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on April 28. Several friends and members of the movie industry took to social media to wish the Shaakuntalam star. Samantha has been actively reposting the wishes on her Instagram stories and thanking those wishing her.

Samantha rings in her birthday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kick-started her 36th birthday by sharing an ufiltered selfie with fans. The Citadel actress took her Instagram stories to post her no-makeup look selfie as she posed in her bedroom. She could be seen in a black tank top and a pair of gold accessories. Samantha wore her hair in a messy bun and captioned the photo, “It’s going to be a good year."

Rashmika Mandanna, Nag Ashwin, Dev Mohan wish Samantha

Soon, birthday wishes for the actress started flowing in on social media. Samantha’s Shaakuntalam co-actor, Dev Mohan wished her with a picture from the time they promoted the film. Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished Samantha with her picture and captionedi it, “Happiest birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl Loads and loads of love and big hugs Keep the smile on always." Samantha’s Mahanti director, Nag Ashwin also wished the actress with a throwback picture. Reacting to Nag Ashwin, Samantha gave a quirky reply and wrote, “I look really nice in this picture Thank you @nag_ashwin."

Keerthy Suresh, Neelima Guna, Anushka Sharma wish Samantha

Other celebs who wished Samantha included actress Keerthy Suresh and her Shaakuntalam producer Neelima Guna. Ruhani Sharma and Parvathy Thiruvothu also wished the Kushi actress. Actress Anushka Sharma and director Punit D. Malhotra also wished the 36-year-old actress. Check out the post here:

Citadel directors Raj & DK special wish for Samantha

Samantha also reposted the birthday wishes from her Citadel directors Raj and DK. They talked about their experience of working with her during The Family Man and now in Citadel. They shared a video of the actress with the caption, “Raji of The Family Man was a tough character on paper, in terms of action, intensity and grit. We wondered if there’s someone out there who could even do it. Then it turned out to be the coolest casting coup as you won everyone’s hearts. When the time came to cast a kickass action character in Citadel, we knew exactly who it would be. :) Here’s to an amazing year of craziness, childlike excitement, taking the coolest risks, And a never ending drive to excel! Aaaanddd to all the ROFLs on the sets!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu upcoming movies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the recent Indian mythological movie Shaakuntalam. She is currently gearing up for the release of her Telugu movie Kushi in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers series Citadel, along with Varun Dhawan.