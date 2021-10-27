Samantha Paints To 'heal & Bring People Together', Pays Tribute To Those Affected By COVID

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seemingly on her moving on journey. Soon after wrapping up the shoot of her film Shakuntalam, the actor took a break from work and went on a trip to Goa. Earlier this month, she announced her split from her husband Naga Chaitanya. She also went on a Char Dham Yatra with her friend. Samantha recently participated in an art project, which aims to promote art as a medium to heal, especially for those affected by COVID-19. As she shared some glimpses of her painting, many of her friends backed her.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a photo of her painting a wall. The Ye Maaya Chesave actor donned a white top and yellow pants. She also wore an apron and gave a cheerful smile at the camera. Sharing the photo, Samantha encouraged people to paint even if they do not have confidence in themselves. She wrote, "One of those days. If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced."

She further described the project in which she participated and explained how art can heal and bring people together. She wrote, "HopeKosmos an Art Project by @manohar_chiluveru in tribute to the people affected by COVID-19. The project aims to engage with the community and use art as a medium to heal and bring people together and promote hope." Actor Lakshmi Manchu reacted to the photo and revealed she is happy to see Samantha having fun. She wrote, "I’m so glad you got to go and have fun baby." Malvika Nair called Samantha "QUEEN UNSTOPPABLE."

A week ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was exploring the Himalayas. She went on a Char Dham Yatra with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy. The actor revealed she always wanted to explore the Himalayas, and when she did, it was everything she had hoped it would be.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce

After weeks of speculations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on October 2, 2021. The couple first met on the sites of Ye Maaya Chesave. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017.

