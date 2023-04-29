Samantha Performs Her Own Stunts In BTS Photos From Shoot, Shares Inspiring Message

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the sets of a recent shoot. The photos showed her performing her own high-octane stunts as she hung from a harness. Samantha also shared a subtle message for her fans in the caption to her post.

Samantha performs her own stunts

Samantha's Instagram post featured pictures of herself performing stunts on shoot. Though the pictures have been taken from far away, it is very easy for fans and followers to make out that it is indeed Samantha performing her own high-octane stunts. The Shaakuntalam actress could be suspended mid-air, with safety cables and harnesses supporting her. The actress wore an all-black skin tight ensemble with matching combat boots and an open mane. Her legs kicked out while she upheld a defensive stance with her hands.

Samantha's inspiring words for her fans



Samantha's caption was a reflective take on the two photos she shared. The caption spoke of how it is often we ourselves who cause disappointment and sadness by having too rigid an idea of what things or people in life should be or look like. Samantha also added the term 'tu tera kar', as a hashtag - translating to 'you do you', to inspire her fans to not be afraid to fall or fail. The caption read, "What screws us up most in life is the picture in our head of how it’s supposed to be. #TuTeraKar." Samantha's second picture, showing how she lost balance from the harness, was shared to show how nothing is perfect.

Samantha's upcoming movies

Samantha's latest theatrical release is mythological period drama Shaakuntalam, in which she played the titular role. The Gunasekhar-directorial also stars Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in her debut as Prince Bharat. The film is running in cinema halls now. She will also be seen in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kushi. Samantha will also notably be headlining the Indian spin-off of the American action thriller series Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan.