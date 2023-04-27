Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares UNSEEN Photos From Hospital, Shoot, Horse Ride And More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is busy with Citadel shoots, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of photos that gave a glimpse of her life in the last couple of months. The actor, on April 27, shared a set of photos on Instagram. The photos featured a throwback photo of the actor from her teenage, a photo of her riding horse, and also a photo that showed her with an oxygen mask at a hospital.

The Pushpa actor also shared a screenshot from Google that explained Hyperbaric therapy. The line that was highlighted read, "helps reduce inflammation, heal infections, and repair damaged tissues. For the unversed, Hyperbaric therapy is reportedly a powerful tool for numerous chronic conditions. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in October last year, informed her fans that she was diagnosed with a rare condition - Myositis - that weakened her muscles and caused pain.

Samantha also shared a photo of her pet dogs. Another photo was a quote by Rabindranath Tagore, that read, "The one who plants trees, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life." The set of photos also included a black-and-white picture of the actress working out. It also included a couple of videos from her ad shoot. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "As I see it." Check out the photos below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits London

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu travelled to London along with her Citadel crew. It included her co-star Varun Dhawan and filmmaker duo Raj and DK. Samantha and Varun attended Priyanka Chopra's Citadel premiere in London. The actress shared many photos from the event, where she sported an all-black look. In two different posts, Samantha gave a glimpse of her Citadel look and the people she was surrounded with.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, after finishing the promotions of her film Yashodha, took a brief break to focus on her health after her myositis diagnosis. The actor, after the break made her first public appearance, in various promotions of her recently released film Shaakuntalam, also starring Malayalam star Dev Mohan. The actor, also resumed shooting for her film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Currently, she is focusing on her second digital project, Citadel. This will mark the digital debut of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker duo Raj and DK after Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man.

About Citadel

Citadel is originally made in English, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead role. The actors have been actively promoting the series across the world, starting in Mumbai in April. The original version is directed by the Russo brothers. Samantha and Varun will be working on the Indian adaptation of the series, which will have a different title. Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel will stream on Prime Video from April 28.