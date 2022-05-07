Samantha Prabhu Reflects On Her Journey As Actor: 'Confidence Comes With Age And Maturity'

From Ye Maaya Chesave to bagging a Hollywood project in Philip John's directorial Arrangements of Love, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to scale new heights in her career. Known for her versatility, the actor has covered a wide range of genres over the years and recently stirred up the industry with her dance number Oo Antava in the 2021 blockbuster actioner Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor recently celebrated her 35th birthday when she shared a caption that read, ''Older and wiser." On the professional front, the actor believes the same as she recently opened up about her journey as an actor in the industry and how she gained confidence one project at a time.

Samantha Prabhu reflects on her journey as actor

In an interview with Peacock Magazine, the 35-year-old actor talked about how she gained confidence in herself stating that the attitude came to her after 'working on so many projects'. However, she also believed that confidence comes with 'age and maturity'. Moreover, Samantha admitted that it took her a while to get 'comfortable' in her own skin.

Talking about the present, she asserted that she is a lot more confident in taking on new roles 'whether it’s a sexy song or hard core action'. She also admitted that she would not have had the 'courage' to do so in the past.

More on Samantha Prabhu

The actor was recently seen in the Vignesh Shivan's comedy flick directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal which was released on April 28, 2022. The film also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Recently, she took to her Instagram to extend gratitude to the makers of the movie for giving her the opportunity to play with the comic role. She wrote,

''Khatija ❤️ Thankyou @wikkiofficial for letting me have fun with the role . Comedy is my favourite genre and it’s always extra special when I get to play a role that allows me to be who I truly am (aka the funny girl). You delivered more than you promised and I will always be grateful ♥️ Thankyou @jukalker 💕 @sadhnasingh1 💕 @koduruamarnath 💕I love you.''

She will also be seen in the upcoming thriller Yashoda. Meanwhile, Samantha also confirmed her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan. The duo will star in Citadel helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl